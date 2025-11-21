Ariana Grande is ready to show a new side of Glinda. Wicked: For Good, which hit theaters on Nov. 21, expands the second act of the 2003 Broadway musical with new material, including two original songs written by composer Stephen Schwartz. Grande’s song, “The Girl in the Bubble,” signals a turning point for her character, Glinda, that isn’t seen on Broadway.

Grande’s “The Girl in the Bubble” is the penultimate song of Wicked: For Good (or in theater terms, the 11 o’clock number), which comes after Glinda watches witch-hunters gather outside the Wizard’s (Jeff Goldblum) castle to march in search of her BFF Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) — a mob that includes their old friend Boq (Ethan Slater), who is now the Tin Man, unbeknownst to Glinda.

The scene causes an existential crisis of sorts for Glinda, who starts admitting to herself that she could no longer work under the Wizard’s regime and realizes how far they’re willing to go to destroy Elphie. “Such a beautiful life built on lies,” she sings. “Cause all that's required to live in a dream is endlessly closing your eyes.”

Grande opened up about “Bubble” in September, calling it a pivotal moment for Glinda that truly makes her as good as she calls herself. “We get to see her decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she told Empire. “She earns her title for real. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

Ariana Grande’s “The Girl In The Bubble” Lyrics

Universal Studios

Read the full lyrics to Grande’s new Wicked: For Good song below.

Look

There's that beautiful girl

With a beautiful life

Such a beautiful life

Built on lies

Cause all that's required

To live in a dream

Is endlessly closing your eyes

She spins such beautiful stories

To sing her to sleep

Full of magic and glory and nerve

She's the girl in the bubble

A bright shiny bubble

Blissfully floating above

Ah, but the truth has a way

Of seeping on in

Beneath the surface and sheen

And blind as you've tried to be

Eventually

It's hard to unsee what you've seen

And so that beautiful girl

With a beautiful life

Has a question that haunts her somehow

If she comes down from the sky

Gives the real world a try

Who in the world is she now?

And though so much of her wishes

That she could float on

And the beautiful lies never stop

For the girl in the bubble

The pink shiny bubble

It's time for her bubble to pop

For the popular girl

High in the bubble

Isn't it high time

For her bubble to pop