Ariana Grande Thinks Wicked's Glinda May Be "In The Closet"

The deep bond between Glinda and Elphaba is the heart of Wicked, both the new movie and long-running Broadway show. But some longtime fans have thought there was something more between them. In a Nov. 21 interview with Gay Times, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave their thoughts on shipping their characters romantically, and they aren’t opposed to the idea.

Erivo said she thinks Elphaba “goes where the wind blows” and loves Glinda. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have,” she said. “I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande added to Erivo’s explanation, saying that the two characters create “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be.” But she also thinks Glinda’s sexuality may be more than what is seen in the film or onstage.

“So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know,” she said. “Give it a little more time. It is just a true love and I think that transcends sexuality. It’s just a deep safety within each other.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When E! posted Grande’s remark about her Wicked character’s sexuality on Instagram, Broadway’s OG Glinda and Grande’s close friend Kristin Chenoweth also chimed in on the speculation. “I thought so too way back when….” she commented on the post.

Emerald City Pride

In the interview, Grande also talked about the inherent queerness of Wicked, which she thinks is also present in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz and L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel inspired both stories. “Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” she quipped. “Even the chickens… those chickens are gay.”

Grande even went as far as calling Wicked’s goat professor Dr. Dillamond a “gay icon,” who is voiced by Peter Dinklage for the film. “I mean, Dr. Dillamond in that Bode cardigan … Let’s talk about it,” she said. “Let’s just talk for a minute about him and his custom tea device as well. With his tea and his cardigan, I’m just throwing it out there!”