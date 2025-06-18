Making the team is a huge accomplishment in itself, but in its second season, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders highlights several cheerleaders who move the sport forward, on and off the field.

One of them is Armani Latimer, a fifth-year veteran who opens up about her journey with alopecia in Season 2 (out June 18). In addition to using her platform to raise awareness, the group leader worked with her teammates to achieve a game-changing 400% pay raise ahead of the 2025-2026 NFL season. “We pushed, and we got back good results,” Armani says in the doc. “I get emotional knowing that I was a part of that.”

Armani herself won’t experience the pay bump, as she decided to move on from the team after five years. “I think it’s time for a new chapter,” she told Kelli Finglass, team director, and Judy Trammell, head choreographer, in a goodbye meeting that was teary on all sides.

“It’s OK, you’ve left your mark,” Judy says as Armani hangs up her uniform. “It’s been a good one.”

“You’ve done good,” echoed Kelli.

So, what does that new chapter look like? Here’s where Armani from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is today after America’s Sweethearts.

Armani Has Law School Plans

As touched upon in America’s Sweethearts, Armani plans to attend law school and is studying for the LSAT, she tells Bustle, adding that she’s “still holding opportunities for anything else that comes.”

Fitting for any future law student, Armani’s already channeling her inner Elle Woods by quoting the Legally Blonde character on Instagram. “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed,” she captioned an all-pink vacation ensemble.

In her Cowboys bio, she listed the legal drama How to Get Away with Murder as one of her favorite TV shows.

But First...

While she’s looking ahead toward law school, Armani also says she’s ready for the simple pleasures of post-Cowboys life.

Netflix

“I’m excited to go to more concerts,” she says. “Just because a lot of the times when the concerts come to Dallas, we unfortunately have rehearsals. So if there are cool people that you want to see, you kind of can’t, because you have the responsibility of going to practice. So I’m excited for more concerts and spending time going home and spending time with my family.”

After the team’s end-of-year banquet in April, Armani shared a sweet message for her teammates. “To my sisters, past and present, on this team — you’ve been my family, my inspiration, and my strength,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your support throughout my journey has meant so much more than you could ever know!”