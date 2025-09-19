A new photography exhibit in New York proves that iPhone photos can be just as stunning as anything you’d find in a museum. Joy, in 3 Parts, is entirely shot on the new iPhone 17, which drops on Sept. 19. The works are on display at the Petzel Gallery (456 W. 18th St.) from Sept. 19-21.

The collection features images by Inez & Vinoodh, a Dutch-American husband-wife team, visual artist Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu, a Chinese fashion and street photographer. They were each asked to create art inspired by the theme of joy.

Inez & Vinoodh chose to showcase their son Charles Matadin’s relationship with his girlfriend, Natalie Brumley, which echoes their own. Both couples fell in love while at art school. “I was thrilled with it because it’s so unusual — a mom and dad photography team on their 20-something child’s love story,” says Kathy Ryan, who curated the exhibit. The shoot took place in Marfa, Texas, and includes a modern take on Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting “The Kiss” (1907-1908).

Apple

Funnily enough, before they were tapped for this project, Ryan says Inez & Vinoodh used to muse about how using a phone would be so much smoother than their traditional setup with heavy gear, lighting, and assistants. “You can just move more quickly and act on ideas as they’re evolving,” Ryan says. “The phone allows you to be a little bit reckless and take chances. You can shoot thousands of pictures and try things you might not have tried before.”

That spontaneity turned out to be key for Thomas, who’s known for her bright collages but made a last-minute decision to shoot in black and white. According to Ryan, the stripped-back color palette made the photos’ form and movement even more striking.

Apple

Thomas opted to shoot in her beloved Fort Greene Park near her home in Brooklyn. The series includes a couple lounging in a hammock, a trio of dancers, and her own daughter jumping rope. “Throughout her art practice, she wants to show Black Americans at leisure, something that has not been represented much at all throughout art history,” Ryan says.

Xu interpreted the theme as the joy people find in documenting their favorite activities, whether that’s sunbathing by the pool, skateboarding, or spending time with family. He was inspired by how phone photography has become so omnipresent, and proposed a series shot around Los Angeles in which most of the subjects are snapping pictures of their own.

Apple

“It’s this incredible moment we’re living in where taking selfies is intertwined with the act of what you’re doing,” says Ryan. “Everyone is ready for their close-up.” The resulting images find the beauty in how seamlessly these devices blend into daily life.

It’s a fitting message for the show. “Each time there’s an evolution of technology, there’s an evolution of artistry,” Ryan says.