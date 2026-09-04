Though they’re no stranger to sharing their lives online, Earle Meets World marks sisters Alix and Ashtin Earle’s first foray into reality TV, documenting their family’s lives in the burgeoning spotlight. Now that they’re here... would they ever do a dating show?

During the first season of Netflix’s Earle Meets World (streaming now), the topic comes up during a family dinner. “It’s hard when you just constantly see guys doing things that prove that they’re all sh*t,” Ashtin says about dating, shortly before addressing her dad, TJ Earle: “You’re exhausted hearing about it. Imagine how I feel! You wanted me to go on a dating show.”

TJ’s wife Ashley Dupré says that is “so not a great idea,” before bringing up the fact that TJ once suggested that his ex-wife, Alisa Maniaci, should go on The Golden Bachelor. “I think I’m a little young for that,” Alisa says.

As it turns out, it’s not the first time the family has weighed in on reality dating. Alix previously shared on Today that “I don’t think that’s my thing.” But would Ashtin ever consider leading a dating show or The Bachelorette, which has recently branched out its casting to include public figures?

“I think I would be a horrible candidate for a dating show,” she tells Bustle. “Because I would just be so awkward and probably running away from everyone.”

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The 23-year-old admits that she tends “to ghost people a lot — so I feel like that on a dating show wouldn’t really work.” However, she adds about her habit: “It’s something we’re working on. But I don’t know if a dating show is in my future.”

Alix suggests starting a little smaller. “Let’s get her on like, one date first,” she says.

“Yeah, just one,” Ashtin says with a laugh. “One at a time.”

Indeed, the first season of Earle Meets World highlights Ashtin’s ambivalence toward dating altogether. “It’s kind of offensive that everyone thinks I need to have a boyfriend to have a fulfilled life,” she tells the camera. “I don’t get it.” Plus, as Alix points out: “She can’t get a boyfriend, because this is the only time we’ve ever been single together in our lives.”

Of course, Ashtin is still getting used to the prospect of being on screen, and when we chat in mid-August, she hasn’t watched her own show yet. “I don’t want to see myself on camera,” she says.