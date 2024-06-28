The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Tried To Get Jeremy Allen White Dancing In BTS Video

Jeremy Allen White may be a wiz in the kitchen as Chef Carmy Berzatto on The Bear, but his skills don’t translate to TikTok. Ayo Edebiri celebrated the Season 3 premiere of The Bear by dancing and goofing off in a TikTok video, but when she tried to get her co-star to join in on the fun, things did not go as planned.

In the video, Edebiri danced to "Magnetic" by ILLIT with co-star Matty Matheson on the set of The Beef’s kitchen (something Carmy would never allow). Midway through, she dragged White into the video and attempted to make him participate.

Instead of saying, “yes, chef,” he simply blushed and nodded his head “no” before giving Edebiri an embarrassed look and stepping out of the frame. Naturally, she got right back to business, as the show must go on.

In a TikTok comment, Matheson joked that their video was the “musical ep cut” of The Bear, which is something that writers and producers should actually consider for fun.

Jeremy & Ayo’s Friendship

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White pose in the press room at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Although White won’t partake in Edebiri’s TikTok antics, the two have a friendship both on- and off-screen. The pair have celebrated their joint Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award wins for The Bear together, and White praised Edebiri in her Vanity Fair cover story in June, saying he has a “tremendous amount of respect” for her as a person and a co-star.

“We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera,” he said. “I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd. Syd is always able to...I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right. And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.”

However, the two will not let their dynamic translate into an onscreen romance for Carmy and Syd. According to Vanity Fair, the pair answered a question about that at a June 26 press conference with an affirmative “no.” White added, “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications.”