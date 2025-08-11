While there may not be any new singles coming to shake up Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, there’s still plenty of drama to come from the existing couples, including a bombshell about Bailey Brown and Jeremy Simon’s relationship.

To recap: Jeremy and Susie went on a one-on-one date in Week 2, but Jeremy ultimately elected to give Bailey his rose — a decision he seemed to question after Susie went home, and Bailey went on her own one-on-one with newcomer Andrew Spencer. He even called Susie to see if she might return to Paradise (no luck), and later confided to Brian that he “f*cked up not giving Susie the rose,” and didn’t want to win the show with Bailey. If Susie came back, he said, he’d give her his rose and “propose to her on the spot.”

While he quickly added that he was kidding about that last declaration, it does seem that Jeremy has been ambivalent about his choices in Paradise. At the end of Week 6, Brian resolved to tell Bailey. “She’s gonna find out all this information on TV, be devastated about it,” he told the camera. “I’m friends with Jeremy, but Bailey needs to know.”

So... are Jeremy and Bailey still together after Bachelor in Paradise? If you can’t wait to find out, there are clues about the pair’s post-beach fate. Spoilers ahead!

A Location Clue

Bailey recently appeared on The Viall Files podcast from Portugal, where she lives part time. Co-host Natalie Joy pointed out that Jeremy had recently posted from the same country. “A few people from our cast have been in town this summer, so it’s been fun,” she replied, later adding that she didn’t think she would “run into him.”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Indeed, several Bachelor Nation alums have enjoyed a slice of Euro summer in Portugal. While that alone might not be the most revealing hint, Bailey did offer more illuminating feedback on her time in Paradise.

While she said it was “hard” watching Jeremy waver when she knew how she felt, “I honestly just have to be content with where I was, and just focus on me and my feelings coming off of this episode, just remembering how good our date was and things like that. I feel like that’s what I’m trying to keep in the back of my head.”

Bailey also reminded viewers that the show takes place over “such a short time,” which can make it tricky to navigate. “You’re really having to process those feelings. I mean, I wish Jeremy didn’t process them out loud — but I guess I also just have to be OK because I don’t regret going on our date and all these things,” she said.

In fact, the Season 10 contestant recently shared a positive post about her outing with Jeremy, calling it her “best first date.” And Jeremy commented, “prettiest view.”

Spoilers Say...

Reality Steve reports that Jeremy and Bailey were still dating — but not engaged — at the time they exited the show. At the time of writing his spoiler roundup, the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster was not sure when the pair left Paradise.