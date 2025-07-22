Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 was already a twisty ride, but the show’s Golden arrivals have added even more chaos to the mix.

In the July 21 episode, both Natascha Hardee and Leslie Fhima vied for Gary Levingston’s affections. Meanwhile, April Kirkwood courted potential connections with several Golden suitors, but ultimately gave her rose to Jonathon Johnson. Not to pursue him herself — though she did say she’d be “jumping [his] bones” if he were older — but to secure him one more week in Paradise.

“I want you to have another opportunity to be valued for what other people may not see, but I do,” she said.

So... where does that leave everyone? Here’s a recap of who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Week 4.

Ralph “RJ” Johnson

Ralph “RJ” Johnson was a Night 1 elimination on Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelor season — and unfortunately, he had a similar fate in Paradise. Though he seemed to have a promising conversation with Natascha (they even shared a brief kiss), she ultimately gave her rose to Gary instead.

“I hope that someone’s out there with my name on their ticket,” RJ said upon his exit, adding that he hopes to get married again one day. “I like being married. More than my ex-wife, apparently.”

Disney/Sami Drasin

Jack Lencioni

Jack Lencioni shot his shot with April, and they seemed to be a promising match. “You are far ahead of anyone else I’ve talked to,” she told him at one point, before sharing a passionate makeout that had their castmates blushing in the wings.

Despite their connection, April ultimately opted to give her rose to Jonathon in a friendly gesture, leaving Jack stemless. “In the restaurant business, I was busier than I should have been,” he said on the way out. “And then when I sold the restaurant, I have all this time to fall in love. And have I fallen in love yet? No, I haven’t done sh*t.”

Disney/Sami Drasin

Though the retired chef didn’t find love in Paradise, he’s been living his best life since getting home — from playing golf to reuniting with his Golden posse in Las Vegas.

Charles “CK” King

Sadly, Charles “CK” King was another Golden exit, but he has kept busy since wrapping his time on the beach.

Disney/Samantha Drasin

In addition to traveling with his fellow alums, he’s been collaborating with brands like Under Armour and finding time to unwind between quarters in his work as a portfolio manager.