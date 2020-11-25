Behold The Biggest Bowl Of Ice Cream On TV

If you're a longtime fan of The Bachelorette, you know contestants never eat on dates. But it's 2020, so Tayshia and Ivan broke that rule and dipped into a gigantic (like, at least five pound) ice cream sundae during a cozy night in. And fans had a lot of questions: where did it come from? Why was it not addressed? And most importantly, what became of the leftovers?!?!

Obviously, due do the quarantine-style season, Tayshia's one-one-one dates have been a little more low-key than usual. Instead of attending a concert or exploring a new city, she and Ivan played games like Twister, pillow fights, and The Floor Is Lava in her resort suite before ordering room service. When it arrived, they only nibbled on the snacks they ordered, including the towering cherry-covered dessert in question. The willpower to carry on a casual conversation while accompanied by such a massive dessert is seriously impressive.

Why did they resist? Because eating makes less time for talking, of course. Let's just hope the leftovers were carted off for the rest of the guys to enjoy. "The food on dates is usually good, but the catch is that you aren't supposed to eat it! No one wants to watch people stuffing their face on a date," Jaclyn Swartz, who appeared on Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor along with Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise told Refinery29 in 2017. "Instead, we eat before the dates, as we are getting ready."

Still, that doesn't explain why producers chose to send Tayshia and Ivan enough ice cream to feed a small nation. Add that to the list of things about Bachelor Nation we'll never fully understand.

