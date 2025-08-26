Backstreet’s back, all right? To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their hit album Millennium, the Backstreet Boys are undertaking a residency at Las Vegas’ famed Sphere — and fans are loving it. Online, clips from the shows have regularly gone viral in the two-odd months since the residency began, convincing some who were on the fence to buy tickets. In fact, the residency has been so popular that the boy band added several new dates for later this year and early 2026, meaning there’s still time to see the show and enjoy a decadent weekend in Vegas.

Thanks to World of Hyatt and Chase, I got the chance to do just that. They arranged for me to stay at The Venetian Resort on the Strip — which, in addition to being connected to the Sphere, is a destination in and of itself, with a wide range of luxurious dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings. (For World of Hyatt card members, who can earn and redeem points during their stay, it’s an even better deal.) There’s even a fun, nostalgic experience for Backstreet Boys fans too.

If you’re making the trek to see the Backstreet Boys — or any other must-see concert — here’s how to make the most out of your weekend in Las Vegas.

The Suite Life At The Venetian

Gabrielle Bondi/Bustle

The Venetian is the only all-suite resort on the Strip, meaning every room boasts a full living area. It’s perfect for when you need to take a break, catch up on some work, or get some room service and watch TV with friends.

Indulge, Indulge, Indulge

Gabrielle Bondi/Bustle

Las Vegas is known for its excess, and you certainly have an excess of options when it comes to dining at the Venetian. I enjoyed cocktails at the speakeasy-inspired Close Company, dinner at Brera, and brunch at Thomas Keller’s French restaurant, Bouchon — and before walking over to the Sphere to see the Backstreet Boys, I savored drinks and sushi galore at Wakuda.

Test Your Limits At A Magic Show

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you’re in Vegas and have some extra time on your itinerary, you’d be remiss not to see a good magic show — one like Shin Lim’s Limitless, in which the sleight-of-hand magician performs mind-blowing card tricks. It’s the ideal warm-up for the Sphere, which is mind-blowing in its own right.

Take A Cool Dip

At one point, to escape the Vegas summer heat, I headed to the pool and the Venetian Cabanas, which are equipped with outdoor fans and air conditioning — not to mention private plunge pools.

A Layover At The Backstreet Boys Terminal

Inside the Venetian’s Grand Canal shops, the Backstreet Boys have set up a fan activation and merch shop. I felt like I was time-traveling back to 2000 at the airport-terminal-themed experience (an homage to their Millennium album era). It’s definitely worth stopping by to get some cute pictures and pick up merch before heading to the show.

An Unforgettable Show

Gabrielle Bondi/Bustle

Walking to the Sphere ahead of the show was surreal: Not only is the venue stunning in person, but everyone was dressed in their all-white, Y2K-inspired best (the show’s unofficial dress code).

Still, all that paled in comparison to the show itself, which was one of the most unusual and immersive concert experiences I’ve ever had. With haptic seats and jaw-dropping visuals, the Backstreet Boys take you on an incredible, nostalgic journey.