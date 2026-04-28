As Euphoria graces our screens again, former cast member Barbie Ferreira is opening up about her decision to leave the show before Season 3.

In a new appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Ferreira, who played the beloved character Kat Hernandez on the show, revealed that she actually departed from the show because she came to the realization that her character’s arc wasn’t really “going anywhere.”

“I just think I truly was just like, ‘I think since we can’t find anything, and we can’t land on anything, I’m like, let me just go, like, let me just go do my thing.’ Because it’s a long time and you can’t leave,” she said.

On Euphoria, Kat Hernandez quickly became a fan favorite. A quiet, sarcastic teenager who grapples with her own body image, sexuality, and digital escapism, Hernandez deals with heartbreak and self-confidence over the first two seasons. Some fans were devastated when Ferreira announced her exit from the series in 2022; there was speculation that something was going on behind the scenes at the time.

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Now, Ferreira said that leaving wasn’t that big of a deal, though. “In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic where it was like a long process of being like, ‘I don’t know if this is it for me,’” she said.

She also said that she was searching for bigger acting opportunities, ones where she could really cut her teeth as a performer. “I don’t need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I’m not acting, you know?” she explained. “I would rather do an indie movie where I’m acting, I’m flexing my muscles, I’m being creatively asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be like a background character. ... I want to do other stuff. I want to produce like indie cinema. I don’t have time to do it.”

The actor also expressed interest in doing more independent films and grassroots projects. “I do indie movies that literally are made on a shoestring budget, but it’s cool and like real stories,” she said. “And I’d rather that than kind of be a second thought.”