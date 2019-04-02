In April 1999, Jill Dando, a TV personality who most famously presented Crimewatch, was murdered outside of her London home. Two years later, Barry George was arrested on suspicion of this murder. He was tried in court in 2001, found guilty by the jury, and sentenced to life in prison.

However, eight years later, George was acquitted of the crime and released from prison. So, where is Barry George in 2023? He appeared in Netflix’s Who Killed Jill Dando?, which premiered in September 2023 and revisits his involvement in the British broadcasting legend’s still-unsolved murder.

“I was locked up for eight years. I knew in my own conscience I hadn’t done anything of what they said,” George, now 63, claimed in the new true-crime docuseries. “It makes me angry that they have taken eight years of my life away. They just basically persecuted me.”

He currently lives in Ireland with his sister, Michelle Diskin Bates, whom he called his “rock.” George added, “It’s quiet here. You’re treated like a scab in London, but you’re not here.”

Netflix

The streamer’s three-episode doc arrives more than four years after the BBC commissioned a documentary to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of the beloved host. She won BBC Television Personality of the Year for her work on these shows and the Six O'Clock News in 1997.

Titled The Murder Of Jill Dando, the BBC doc aired in April 2019 and aimed to tell the full story of “one of Britain’s most high-profile unsolved killings” with the aid of never-before-seen footage provided by the Metropolitan Police. Though it focused less on George, viewers get insight into how his original life sentence was decided.

After his prison release in 2009, the Mirror reported that George had been living in Hackney, in East London, when a “chilling threat” was made against him.

“When I was in emergency accommodation in Hackney, I was stood in a long hallway and I had a gun put to my head and was told, ‘Watch your back,’” he claimed in an interview with the newspaper at the time. George moved to Ireland after the incident, saying he feared for his life and was being subjected to police harassment.

Lewis Whyld - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

George's sister, Michelle, who also appears in the Netflix docuseries, published her book Stand Against Justice in October 2018, in which she revealed that her brother was living in Ireland, due to “constant hounding from the tabloids,” according to the Irish Telegraph.

The Mirror also reported that three years after the Ministry of Justice denied him about $1.7 million for his wrongful conviction, the Court of Appeal also refused George any compensation in 2013, reportedly explaining that he was “not innocent enough.”

In a March 2019 Daily Mail interview, George asked, “How more innocent than innocent can a person be? I spent years in custody and then they have looked at the thing and decided I’m not innocent enough.” He told the newspaper he intended to “continue [his] fight for justice.”