Trigger warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and harassment, as do many of its outbound links.

The story of disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile is the subject of a brand new BBC drama. The rise and fall of the late radio DJ and TV presenter will be explored through the mini-series, as will the devastating impact of Savile's predatory crimes. Here's everything we know so far about The Reckoning.

When Is The Reckoning On TV?

The Reckoning is set to air on BBC One. However, given the series has only just been announced, an exact air date is yet to be confirmed.

What Is The Reckoning About?

The mini-series will depict the life of radio and TV presenter Jimmy Saville, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the UK's top entertainers throughout the 1970s and '80s, appearing on hit shows including Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It.

However, following his death in 2011, Savile's long history of sexual abuse came to light after a bombshell ITV documentary and several public inquiries. Soon after details of the scandal broke, Savile became one of the most despised figures in modern history.

As the Radio Times reports, The Reckoning will delve into all areas of Savile's life and career, including his early years in northern England, his career at the BBC, and his attempts to bury any damaging accusations — while also highlighting the impact his crimes had on the many victims he assaulted throughout his life.

Who Appears In The Reckoning?

Details on the show's interviewees are yet to be announced.

Lewis Whyld - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The BBC drama will be overseen by the BAFTA-winning duo Jeff Pope and Neil McKay. Commenting on his latest project, executive producer Pope described The Reckoning as "a story that has to be told."

"We must understand why a man like Jimmy Savile seemed to remain immune for so long to proper scrutiny and criminal investigation," he explained. Elsewhere, BBC drama controller Piers Wenger recently clarified the intentions of the mini-series, revealing the drama did "not intend to sensationalise these crimes," but instead "give voice to his victims."

"We will work with survivors to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect and to examine the institutions which Jimmy Savile was associated with and the circumstances in which these crimes took place. Drama has the ability to tackle sensitive real life subjects and consider the impact of a crime on its survivors and what lessons can be learnt to stop this ever happening again," Wenger concluded.