BBC’s New Drama The Control Room Sounds Tense – & Brilliant

Autumn is near, and that means a brand new slate of drama for the BBC. The broadcaster recently announced the cast of its new drama The Control Room, which will take place in Glasgow and focus on a dramatic turn of events for one particular Scottish Ambulance Service call handler.

Written by BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer Nick Leather (Mothers’ Day, Murdered for Being Different) and directed by Amy Neil (Trust Me, Hanna), the three-part drama will soon premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. So here’s everything we know so far about The Control Room, which is shaping up to be a must-watch series.

When Will The Control Room Air?

Filming has begun in and around Glasgow, but there’s currently no air date for the three-part drama. The BBC has said details about when to expect the series “will follow in due course.”

What Is The Plot Of The Control Room?

The three-part drama follows Gabe, an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. On one particular shift, Gabe picks up a life-and-death call from a woman who claims to know him. Described by Leather as a “head-spinning drama with heart”, Gabe must work under pressure to figure out who exactly the caller is, leading to a decision that “threatens to have devastating consequences” according to the Beeb.

Who’s In The Cast Of The Control Room?

The Control Room is led by Roadkill and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, and Dancing on the Edge’s Joanna Vanderham as Samantha. Caestecker gave a little insight into what you can expect from the series, saying that it’s “one of the most exciting scripts [he’s] ever read” and that it left him “on the edge of his seat.”

Vanderham adds that she’s excited for the opportunity to bring these “incredibly complex characters to life”, and that she can’t wait for audiences to see what they do with the show. Both actors are from Scotland, and are equally delighted to be filming in Glasgow.

The show will also star My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney, Game of Thrones’s Daniel Portman, Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal, and Bodyguard’s Stuart Bowman.

Everything Else You Need To Know About The Control Room

Filming for The Control Room is taking place in Glasgow and the surrounding areas, so if you’re local to the Scottish city prepare to be on the lookout for the show’s cast and crew. It’s not yet clear exactly where they’ll be filming, but as Glasgow Live points out UKTV’s Annika was the most recent series to take over a number of streets and locations in the port city.