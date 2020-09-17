The first photos of BBC One's adaptation of The Pursuit Of Love — starring Lily James, Dominic West, and Andrew Scott — have been revealed, and the upcoming show looks like the seriously sumptuous BBC period drama our viewing schedules have been crying out for. Although sadly, you'll have to wait a while as it won't hit screens until 2021.

The series, which is written and directed by Emily Mortimer, is based on Nancy Mitford's celebrated novel of the same name. It follows lead characters Linda Radlett (played by James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (who is played by Emily Beecham) in — as the story's name suggests — the pair's pursuit of love. Both women are consumed by a desire for love and marriage, and as they embark on their journey to finding the perfect man, both take opposite approaches, with Fanny settling for a steady life and Linda opting to follow her heart in a more wild and free-spirited way.

BBC's synopsis of the show explains that, "as social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

The newly-released photos show some of the main characters in some of their most pivotal scenes, and notably highlight the close friendship of Fanny and Linda. As well as James and Beecham, the show features a starry cast including Fleabag's Andrew Scott as Fanny and Linda's eccentric neighbour Lord Merlin (so quite a different role than the Hot Priest then!), Dominic West as Uncle Matthew, and Assad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre.

Also appearing are Dolly Wells as Aunt Sadie Radlett, and Emily Mortimer as Fanny’s mother, among others.

BBC

BBC

BBC

BBC

The Pursuit of Love will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in 2021.