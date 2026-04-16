I Can’t Get Over Charles Melton’s Romantic Heroism In ‘Beef’ Season 2

Like the show’s title and first Emmy-winning season make clear, Netflix’s Beef is all about bad blood. Namely, what a chance feud can bring out in strangers-turned-enemies. But the tender, beating heart of its second season (out now) isn’t a fighter. At least, he doesn’t want to be. Charles Melton plays Austin, a hunky personal trainer who’s defined by his desire to help — whether it be his fiancée, Ashley (Cailee Spaeny), strangers, insects... (“A bee died in the house. I cried,” he texts Ashley after trying to revive the little guy on their living-room floor.)

Through Beef, Melton unlocks a genuine romantic hero — one whose sweet, baked-in optimism only underscores how thorny the stakes get later on. (Spoilers ahead.) After Austin and Ashley stumble upon their country-club higher-ups (Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac) in an explosive argument, they use it as leverage to improve their career prospects — a scheme that ultimately thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous international conspiracy.

But through it all, Austin’s good nature has a steadying power. He’s introspective about the forces at play in his life and the world at large — like when he remarks, in his own broad way: “The system is designed to make you feel despair. Like, the disparity is systemic. You know what I mean?”

Yes, actually!

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While his uniquely articulated commentary might provide comic relief, Melton plays Austin with an attractive spirit of sweetness that you’re compelled to believe in. The way his lips move to quietly memorize Ashley’s Gatorade preferences in the ER (“Red, blue, yellow no, purple maybe”) eager to get it exactly right — then becomes known as the guy who knows how to use the finicky vending machine, and helps others figure it out too? Swoon. While the “he hates everyone but me” trope has its time and place in fiction, it’s refreshing to root for a character who’s so generous with his time and care.

And while you eventually realize that he and Ashley might not be the best match, Austin’s assuring comments to her are a balm throughout. “You’re powerful. You’re perfect. Look at me — you can do anything.” See also: “You gotta let me be your anchor, OK? The mind left unchecked works in mysterious ways... that are bad.” God, he’s right.

By the time Austin puts his brawn to the test in a deliciously choreographed finale fight, he’s spent an entire season as a grounding source of calm — so it’s thrilling to see him run, punch, and duck for safety.

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And for Melton, Austin was just as fun to play as he is to watch.

“There’s just such a goodness in Austin. There’s such a kindness, an earnestness that’s so sincere and endearing,” he tells Bustle. “And you see him navigate that while navigating his relationship, his identity, different work opportunities, and the propulsion of all these things that are happening. You’re seeing him in real time, trying to function and move through it while serving his relationship and everyone around him, which is really sweet. And heartbreaking.”