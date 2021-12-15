These bell hooks Quotes Capture Her Profound Legacy

Books
Her work has influenced a legion of feminist scholars and writers.
On Dec. 15, the family of bell hooks announced that the feminist critic, writer, and professor died in her home at age 69 after an “extended illness.” She is remembered as a teacher and as one of the most influential thinkers on the subjects of race, gender, and sexuality — as well as the author of more than 30 books.
And while her work extolled the merits of a simple, humble existence, her legacy does anything but. The Kentucky native, who was raised as Gloria Jean Watkins, educated a legion of feminist thinkers and writers, like Roxane Gay, Min Jin Lee, and Tressie McMillan Cottom.
But the best way to remember hooks is through her words. Read on for some of her most mulled-over quotes.