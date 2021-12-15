Books

These bell hooks Quotes Capture Her Profound Legacy

Her work has influenced a legion of feminist scholars and writers.

These bell hooks quotes reflect on intersectional feminism, power, and love.
Karjean Levine/Archive Photos/Getty Images
By Samantha Leach

On Dec. 15, the family of bell hooks announced that the feminist critic, writer, and professor died in her home at age 69 after an “extended illness.” She is remembered as a teacher and as one of the most influential thinkers on the subjects of race, gender, and sexuality — as well as the author of more than 30 books.

Karjean Levine/Archive Photos/Getty Images

And while her work extolled the merits of a simple, humble existence, her legacy does anything but. The Kentucky native, who was raised as Gloria Jean Watkins, educated a legion of feminist thinkers and writers, like Roxane Gay, Min Jin Lee, and Tressie McMillan Cottom.

But the best way to remember hooks is through her words. Read on for some of her most mulled-over quotes.

Karjean Levine/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Tap