Bravo’s promotion of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has been delightfully thirsty for Captain Jason Chambers, but there’s someone else making (literal) waves in the latest installment. Her name is Katina.

According to charter agency Charter World, the superyacht Katina boasts an overall length of just under 197 feet and a beam (or width at the widest point) of 35 feet. As Bravo notes, these impressive figures make Katina the largest vessel in the franchise's history.

So... fancy a charter? Here’s the scoop on how much it costs to rent the Katina yacht, the latest addition to the world of Below Deck.

A Luxe Getaway

In addition to Katina’s sheer size, TWW Yachts notes plenty of amenities that give the boat a true resort vibe, including a gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, massage room, hair salon, and lots of water gear, toys, and inflatables to fill your day with.

You and up to 11 besties can unwind in comfort in Katina’s six cabins. But of course, the cost of such a lavish trip is a bit steeper than what you’d spend in a typical Venmo vacation huddle. According to TWW Yachts, rates run from €245,000 to €320,000 per week, depending on when you travel. (That’s about $254,000 to $332,000 in USD.)

However, if it’s specifically the Bravo experience you’re after, you’ll want to pursue that through casting — much like you would for any reality show appearance. As of writing, the network only lists information for Below Deck Mediterranean on its site, where it states an interesting perk: “Because we will be filming the guest experience on-board, the fee of the charter is a highly discounted rate of what the normal charter fee for this particular motor yacht would be.”

The page invites potential guests to email Belowdeck.Casting@51minds.com (the show’s production company) for more information.

Cruising Katina

The size and style of Katina are a perfect fit for Below Deck Down Under Season 3, which will see the crew travel to the Seychelles. (Don’t worry. As Captain Jason says in the trailer: “We may not be in Australia, but with me, you’re always down under.”)

The fan-favorite captain says cruising here is the “pinnacle of luxury yachting” in the Season 3 premiere. “It’s a top-notch destination. It’s where I can take our service and our presentation to that level — get those tips up, and have the best season possible.”