In the midst of rumored turmoil, Ben Affleck is giving his wife, Jennifer Lopez, some props. On the Season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart’s series Hart to Heart, the actor made a rare comment about his marriage to Lopez, remarking how her level of fame is “bananas” compared to his own — but in a complimentary way.

“People love her, and she really represents something important to people,” he explained. “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like, ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

To make his point, Affleck told a story of how he, Lopez, and their kids were heading to a play in New York and were running late due to traffic, so he suggested they simply walk for the last block and a half. “She was like, ‘alright,’ she didn’t say sh*t,” he said. But naturally, people took notice.

“We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the sh*t was like f*ckin’ bananas,’” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed in a full purple skintight suit, and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO’ like a herald. Then gets everyone else, they're all tourists, just moving ... it feels like hundreds of people are now screaming.”

When Hart commented, “In that moment, you got to be oblivious to act like it's all okay,” Affleck agreed, and made a reference to his infamous unamused facial expressions. “Totally. That’s why I put my b*tch face on,” he joked.

While it’s unknown when Affleck recorded the podcast, he and Lopez have been battling rumors about their marriage, including reports that they’re “heading for divorce” and their Los Angeles home is for sale. J.Lo even called off her planned 2024 tour to spend time with her family. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she told fans in her newsletter.

Speaking to Hart, Affleck opened up about his own issues with fame, stating that he’s “a little bit shy” and explaining his frequent “mad” facial expressions. “I also don't like a lot of attention,” he said. “This is why people see me [and] they're like, ‘Well, this dude always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face.”

While he’s become used to the attention, he draws a line when it comes to his children. “I don't mind you taking my picture at a club, a premiere, whatever,” he said. “My wife, I don't give a f*ck. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you. My children, that's a different thing.”