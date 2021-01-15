13 Bridgerton Quotes That Are Better Than A Dance With The Duke

Bridgerton has been a welcome distraction from lockdown 3.0 for many of us. It's become so popular in fact, that it spent a considerable amount of time at the No. 1 spot on Netflix UK, and has been declared one of the most-watched original series of all time by the streaming service. And while there are plenty of reasons to tune in (i.e. the Duke), I absolutely lived for the epic one-liners that made the script writing so damn clever. These best quotes from Bridgerton will remind you how good the series really was. Honestly, is there anything Shonda Rhimes can't do?

I have to be honest, many of these quotes come from my personal Queen, Eloise Bridgerton, whose star turn in the series has become one of its major talking points. Eloise is the ultimate woman's champion of her time, often coming out with one-liners about a woman's place and the desire to be something more.

Granted, she's not the only one featured on this list. The illusive Lady Whistledown also comes out with some corkers, as does lead character Daphne Bridgerton, too.

Whoever your favourite character is, I guarantee you'll enjoy this trip down memory lane, which features some of the best quotes from all eight episodes.

Roll on Season 2.

The warning Episode 1: “The brighter a lady shines, the faster she may burn," Lady Whistledown exclaims in one of her many epic monologues.

A classic Eloise one-liner Episode 2: “Go on, then. Chastise me," says Eloise, the real star of show.

The Queen's Prerogative Episode 1: “We all must know what the Queen despises more than anything – being wrong.” — and in the end, she's not!

A sister's protection Episode 1: “I believe I should like to stay,” Eloise says when trying to protect her sister Daphne from being alone with a visiting Lord Berbrooke. “I believe you should like to go," her mother responds.

A woman's truth Episode 1: “You have no idea what it is to be a woman. What it might be like to have one's entire life reduced to a single moment," Daphne says to her brother Anthony when describing the experience of women at the time.

An O.G burn Episode 3: “You would actually have to be interesting for me to bother spying on you," Eloise says to her brother, in another classic burn.

An Heir & A Spare Episode 4: “Heirs have the responsibility. Second sons have the fun," Henry Granville tells Benedict.

A Bird Set Free Episode 4: During a chat with Eloise and her bestie Penelope, Eloise says: “Why must our only options be to squawk and settle or to never leave the nest? What if I want to fly?”

The World Is A Bridgeton's Oyster Episode 8: “You are a Bridgerton. There is nothing you cannot do," Daphne's Mother reminds her at one stage.

A Woman's Limitations Episode 3: “If you desire the sun and the moon, all you have to do is go out and shoot at the sky. Some of us cannot," says Eloise to her brother during one of their nightly chats on the swing.

The Ultimate Glow-Up Episode 3: “Why settle for a duke when one can have a prince?” But have you seen the Duke, Lady Whistledown?!

The Marriage Market Episode 4: “I knew the marriage market would make rivals of us but I never thought you capable of being my enemy," Cressida says to Daphne, who wished to marry the Prince.