8 Powerful Grammy Performances About Female Empowerment

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and more have delivered the most inspiring performances in Grammy history.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
This performance still lives in our minds rent free. Beyoncé started off marching with an army of backup dancers in black military outfits to perform “If I Were A Boy.” In an unexpected but on-brand twist, she added verses from Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know.”
Best Fan Comment: “Was that the night she won 6 Grammys at once and set the record for most wins in one night by a female artist? Yes, that was.”
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Kesha fought back tears while singing “Praying” — a song written during her legal battles with producer Dr. Luke. Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, and Andra Day joined Kesha for the heart-wrenching performance. “Time’s up for pay inequality, time’s up for discrimination, time’s up for harassment of any kind, time’s up for abuse of power,” Janelle Monae said to introduce the performance.