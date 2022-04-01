8 Powerful Grammy Performances About Female Empowerment

Beyoncé, “If I Were A Boy” & “You Oughta Know” (2010)

This performance still lives in our minds rent free. Beyoncé started off marching with an army of backup dancers in black military outfits to perform “If I Were A Boy.” In an unexpected but on-brand twist, she added verses from Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know.”

Best Fan Comment: “Was that the night she won 6 Grammys at once and set the record for most wins in one night by a female artist? Yes, that was.”