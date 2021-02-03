As Feb. 14 is fast approaching, the annual bombardment of cards adorned with glitter, teddy bears professing their love, and heart-shaped everything is well underway. While it’s always nice to receive a surprise bunch of flowers, Valentine's Day can be somewhat overwhelming, whether you’re single or in a relationship. A nice way to approach it is to simply celebrate your nearest and dearest, those who have been through the highs and the lows with you along the way, friends for life. So, with that in mind, here are seven of the best films about friendship to stream on Netflix UK this Valentine's Day.

When your pals have been there through heartfelt conversations, boxset binges, wiped away break-up tears, poured drinks to distract, and danced the night away to your heart's content (remember going out?), you know they’re your soulmates. And these films are the perfect celebration of all that's good about your most wonderful friendships.

While rom-coms will forever have a place in my heart, you can’t beat a film that celebrates friendship in all its finery. You might usually spend Feb. 14 together with your greatest mates, but just because that isn’t possible this year, it doesn't mean you have to rule out plans to make each other feel the love. A film session on FaceTime from your respective sofas, maybe?

From an impromptu trip to Ibiza, to one last wild night of shenanigans before university, these films will remind you what friendship is all about – the perfect way to celebrate the love you have for your soulmates this Valentine's Day.

Someone Great When Jenny (played by Gina Rodriguez) gets a job offer she simply can’t refuse, her two best friends set out to give her the send off from New York City that she’ll never forget. Her boyfriend has just left her, and she’s feeling seriously fragile. However, a night at a festival is the perfect antidote. Watch it here.

Booksmart Amy (played by Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (played by Beanie Feldstein) play by the rules. They’ve done everything they were told to do at school, and now they’re reaping the rewards, about to head off to university. However, on the night of their high school graduation, the pair decide it’s time to shake things up a bit. Directed by Olivia Wilde, Booksmart is an incredibly feel good and funny film about friendship. Watch it here.

Ibiza Harper (played by Gillian Jacobs) is bored of her job. She feels underworked, and overlooked by her horrible boss. So, when she gets the opportunity to go to Barcelona for work, she has one thing on her mind; to get the deal of her career. However, her two best friends have other ideas. She ends up in the wrong place at the right time, and her whole life changes. Watch it here.

How To Get Over A Breakup Netflix How To Get Over A Breakup tells the story of a heartbroken ad copywriter living in Lima, Peru. Spurred on by her friends in a attempt to lift her from her downward spiral, she starts to write a blog about her life as a single woman. She could never anticipate what happens next. Watch it here.

Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List Naomi (played by Victoria Justice) and Ely (played by Pierson Fodé) are best friends who always have each other's backs – or at least that’s what they thought. Both looking for love, they decide to implement a 'no kiss list', to avoid them going for the same people. Needless to say it fails pretty spectacularly, and the fallout makes for a brilliant watch. Watch it here.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) loves love. She’s forever thinking about love stories from the past, and imagining her own romantic ending. However, when her sister sends out love letters to all the boys she’s loved before, she only has her friends to help her deal with the aftermath. Watch It Here.