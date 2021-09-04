Celebrity
The AS6 sisters tell us their favorite regular Drag Race season — other than ones they’ve competed on.
“Probably Season 4. I think that was the season that really put [Drag Race] on the map. There were so many iconic queens, [like] Sharon Needles. And the love and cultness that came out of the show [that season] took it mainstream, I feel,” she tells Bustle.
VH1 / Paramount+
“My favorite season of Drag Race is Season 5. There [were] a lot of girls from the pageant circuit on that season, and I really feel like we should have more of that because that is the root where drag has evolved from. And Season 5 is definitely way more entertaining. Those girls — especially the top 5 [Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox, and Coco Montrese] — were everything.”
VH1/Parmount+