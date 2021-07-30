MENU
Celebrity
10 Times Tom Daley’s Crafting Skills Were Gold Medal-Worthy
That
Olympic cosy is only the start.
By
L'Oréal Blackett
July 30, 2021
Instagram/madewithlovebytomdaley
The
Olympic Gold medal cosy
has to go down in history as the craftiest way to store a trophy. On one side it’s patterned with the Union Jack and on the other side, it’s the Japanese flag – adorable or what?
Instagram/madewithlovebytomdaley
Say you’re a cat lover, without saying you’re a cat lover... Daley cat couch is perfectly pretty in pastel pink.
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Sex & Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Shop
Video
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.