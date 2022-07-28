Beyoncé’s Renaissance album rollout continues to give us a more intimate connection to the private queen. After previously posting an atypically verbose Instagram caption in conjunction with the album artwork release, Beyoncé posted a rare photo of all three of her kids to her website, which accompanied a lengthy note about her inspirations for the album and thank-you’s to everyone involved.

In the selfie image uploaded ahead of the album’s July 29 release, Beyoncé’s three kids, Blue, Sir, and Rumi, are shown adorably curled up next to their mama during a nap. The Carter family is notoriously private, and twins Sir and Rumi have hardly been seen publicly since their birth announcement in 2017. Beyoncé dedicated the album in part to her three children, saying, “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration.”

Her note goes on to thank husband Jay-Z, her late godmother, and other communities who inspired the new album: “And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

The note wouldn’t be complete without a shoutout to her parents as well. “Mama I luhhhh you,” Beyoncé wrote. “To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”

Beyoncé also confirmed many fans’ suspicions about Renaissance being a multipart project, stating that “this three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” While this could indicate three albums, some fans are speculating that the three acts will manifest as an album, a film, and a tour.

The 28-time Grammy winner expanded a bit on her creative process and her hopes for the album, saying that “creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Bey ended the note with a special shoutout to fans: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle, ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep,” she signed off.

If the success of the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” is any indication, fans will be eating up the 16-track Renaissance.