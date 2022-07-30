The Renaissance Album Leak Showed Beyoncé Her Fans’ “Love And Protection”

Fans waited six years for a new Beyoncé album, and it turned out most could wait a little longer — for the right reason. Not surprisingly, that reason turned out to be Queen Bey herself. As the 28-time Grammy winner geared up for the official release of Renaissance a day after it leaked online, she wrote a special note to her “patient” fans who had wowed her with their “love and protection.”

The leak came on July 27, and it quickly sparked buzz on social media. Though the audio files made it easy to give the album an early listen, the Beyhive was not having it. Numerous fans took to Twitter to urge others to respect Beyoncé’s wishes and wait for Renaissance to drop on July 29. And Beyoncé took note of their support.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together,” the singer wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on July 28. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.”

Continuing, she shared her appreciation for those who were “calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” letting them know that “it means the world” to her. Bey thanked them for their “unwavering support.”

In case it wasn’t already clear that she was touched, Beyoncé went on to make a special promise to her loyal fans: “I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy,” she wrote. To top it off, she concluded by telling her fans, “I love you deep.”

While fans may have exceeded Beyoncé’s expectations with this album, leaks are unfortunately not a new problem for her. Her 2011 album, 4, hit the internet three weeks before its intended release date, and she was open about her disappointment. “This is not how I wanted to present my new songs,” Bey told MTV News, in part, while acknowledging that she did still “appreciate the positive response from my fans.”

This time around, fans embraced the wait, which thankfully wasn’t very long. “We got you as always, BB!” one fan commented on her July 28 Instagram post. Another added, “Real fans are patient. Thank you for this album.” Many others chimed in with similar sentiments, letting her know how much they adore and appreciate her. “We love you Queen and are waiting and ready when you are!” still another fan responded.

Beyoncé previously confirmed that Renaissance is part of a “three act project,” so it seems especially good that fans have made this release experience such a positive one for her. The lesson here? Respect artists’ work and wishes — and never underestimate the Beyhive’s devotion.