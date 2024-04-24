Billie Eilish Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish is now out and proud when it comes to liking women. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, the singer opened up about her sexuality, sharing that the new song “Lunch” from her upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, was written about her crush on a girl. And according to the interviewer, she “likens sex with her to devouring a meal.”

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish said. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

However, Eilish, who has not identified herself with any label, clarified that she “never” planned to address her sexuality publicly and said it was “really frustrating” when it became a topic.

In November, she told Variety that she was “attracted” to women “for real.” On the red carpet at Variety’s Hitmakers event a month later, she was asked if she meant to “come out.” “No, I didn’t,” she replied. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’”

Billie Eilish attends Variety's Hitmakers on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety/Getty Images

After the event, Eilish criticized the publication for focusing on her sexuality. “Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 a.m. instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares.”

Reflecting on that incident months later, Rolling Stone reported that Eilish thinks she “overreacted” to the situation. She even liked the journalist who asked the question, leading her to give a safe answer. “I went into Billie Eilish interview mode, [like], ‘Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?’” she said. “And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn’t obvious to me.’”

However, she still felt “exploited” by the questions considering she’s a 22-year-old woman. “I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties,” she said. “It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Eilish previously called out speculation about her sexuality in a 2021 interview with Elle. “Oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No,” she said. “Where’s that energy with men? I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’”