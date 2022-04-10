Everything To Know About Billions Season 7

Following the departure of Damian Lewis (who played shady hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod) at the close of Billions Season 5, some fans were unsure if the series would be able to forge a compelling new path, as early seasons were largely defined by the ongoing feud between Lewis’ Axe and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades. But the introduction of Corey Stoll as Michael Prince in Season 6 has proved to be exactly what Billions needed, giving the team behind the show the opportunity to explore a new kind of billionaire.

“When we started the show, we were very much captivated by silent hedge fund guys trading stocks, trying to stay in the shadows and not become famous,” Billions co-creator David Levien said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Over the years, we’ve seen people use their prominence and their wealth in the public space to try and move discourse and use that as an extra source of power.”

The addition of Stoll was enough to win over Showtime, who renewed Billions for Season 7 in February, several weeks before its Season 6 finale. Here’s everything we know so far

The Billions Season 7 Cast & Plot

Though Showtime has yet to make any official announcements, it’s likely that the Season 7 will see the return of many longtime Billions cast members, including Maggie Siff (Wendy Rhoades), David Costabile (Mike “Wags” Wagner), Condola Rashād (Kate Sacker), Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Amber Mason), Jeffrey DeMunn (Charles Rhoades Sr.), and Giamatti. Some newer additions from Season 6 are also likely to reprise their roles for the upcoming season, such as Daniel Breaker (Scooter Dunbar) and Sakina Jaffrey (Daevisha “Dave” Mahar) in addition to Stoll.

Not much has been revealed about the potential plot of Billions Season 7, but co-creator Brian Koppelman did say that he’s confident they can continue the show for several more seasons. “We’re still really engaged,” Koppelman told the Los Angeles Times. “We love the way the season ends, and we feel it gives us plenty of runway moving forward.”

The Billions Season 7 Premiere Date

The premiere date for Season 7 of Billions has not yet been announced, but it’s likely that the series won’t return until early 2023. Although the schedule of Billions Season 5 was thrown off due to the pandemic (the first half premiered in May 2020, while the latter half didn’t air until September 2021), the January 2022 premiere of Season 6 suggests that the series has resumed its previous schedule of releasing a new season yearly. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.