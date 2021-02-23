There Are Some Very Compelling Theories About Goliath's Identity In Bloodlands

Brand new detective series Bloodlands got off to a strong start when it aired on BBC 1 last week (Feb. 21) filling a Line-Of-Duty-shaped hole in our TV schedules. Set 20 years after the Northern Ireland Good Friday Agreements, it stars James Nesbit as Tom Brannick, a Belfast detective who attempts to catch a mysterious assassin named 'Goliath'. The Bloodlands' villain is said to be responsible for multiple disappearances and deaths since 1998, including Brannick's wife, but who is Goliath? It's expected to be some time before we find out, but here are some of the best theories about who Goliath is...

Well, the four-part series begins with a car being recovered out of the water, as DCI Brannick and partner Niamh McKenna watch on. The car belongs to former IRA operative Pat Keehan and Brannick soon concludes that Goliath is behind the mysterious disappearance. But why has he or she appeared more than a decade later? And how is he or she linked to Branning's wife? So many questions with so many possible answers.

Theory One: Goliath Got Help From Someone On The Inside

Right from the off, Brannick was quick to assume that Goliath had help from someone from the inside, so all eyes are on his team. Especially since Brannick soon realises that not only did Goliath have access to police intelligence but also that all the files relating to their 1998 victims have since been mysterious removed.

Theory Two: DCS Jackie Twomey Is Goliath

BBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hill

As soon as the DCS Jackie Twomey is introduced, he comes across as a very suspicious character and the most obvious choice for Goliath. For one, he's been on the force since the '90s, meaning he was around at the time of the time of the crimes and was aware of everything going on. Plus, he was very keen to get everyone off the island before the bodies were found.

On top of all that, Twomey consistently discourages Brannick from even thinking about Goliath, and instead tries to draw his attention to focus on the disappearance of Pat Keenan.

This backfires for Twomey as the Pat Keenan case is revealed to be linked to Goliath (thanks to the assassin's calling card being left at the scene).

Twomey seems like the number one suspect for Goliath, and that’s not really how Jed Mecurio (the writer) operates. But you never know, perhaps he wanted to have Goliath hiding in plain sight.

Theory Three: Brannick's Wife Emma Isn't Really Dead

Brannick had always been told that his wife, who worked for an intelligence agency, went into hiding after her cover had been blown. But as it turns out, she was actually kidnapped by Goliath in 1998. Brannick later finds her remains along wwith three other victims on an island on Strangford Lough, identifying her by a necklace she always wore that “helped her see in the dark.”

However, the episode ends before the bodies are officially identified, so what if this is all just a ploy from Goliath to mess with Brannick’s head?

And what is there's an even bigger twist… what if Emma actually is Goliath? I wouldn’t put it past Mecurio.

Theory Four: Pat Keenan Might Be The Key

BBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hill

Assumed missing at the beginning of the episode, Keenan is eventually found alive in a hotel but handcuffed to a radiator. Goliath's calling card is found at his feet, leading Brannick to connect the dots that the assassin is back and planning to kill again. Whether Keenan managed to get a look at his kidnapper remains to be seen, but he is certainly Brannick's star witness and he biggest lead to finally figure out who Goliath is.