How Criticism From The BDSM Community Changed Bonding In Season 2

Bonding made a number of changes for its newly released second season. Though based in part on creator Rightor Doyle's own experiences as an assistant and bodyguard for a dominatrix, the show — which follows a college student who moonlights as a dominatrix — drew criticism from the BDSM community for glossing over conversations about boundaries and consent as well as inaccuracies. Doyle took that backlash to heart. "Honestly a lot of what they're saying is not wrong," he told Variety of the criticism.

He hired Olivia Troy, a BDSM professional and intimacy coordinator, to consult on the series for Season 2. The result is a bigger focus on educating the audience through the show's characters. "We'll all learn, we'll all educate ourselves, but we'll bake it into the story," Doyle said. "Ultimately we’re all going to live through the experience of what it is to dive deeper into this world in a way that is very fun while also at the same time authentic and educating people."

It's likely that approach will continue should Bonding be renewed for Season 3. Season 2 has already been praised for leaning less into humor and more into its emotional core, and support from the BDSM community could help boost its renewal chances. According to Deadline, Netflix waited about nine months to renew the show for Season 2, which was then released a year after production started.

Following that timeline, it could take until September to get any news about Bonding Season 3. Should the series get a renewal, it would then likely return in fall 2022 or potentially even sooner, given that Season 2 may have been pushed back due to coronavirus delays (it was renewed in January 2020, just a few months before the pandemic halted TV and film production). For now, settle in for a bit of a wait.