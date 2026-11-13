Come ye saints and come ye sinners! With its Nov. 12 debut, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County expands Hulu’s hit franchise about headline-making moms who’ve built businesses, enormous followings, and personal lives that often rock their religious communities.

If you’ve already breezed through the new spinoff and are hankering for more #content about the world of creators, you’re in luck. Art imitates life, and the past few years have seen a boom in novels about influencers, spanning sharp social satires, girls trip thrillers, and timely tales of adult children grappling with their momfluenced childhoods.

Need a rec? These seven books are perfect for fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — and provide more than enough reading to hold you over for the next TV trip to Utah, California, or some yet-untapped influencer enclave.

Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Natalie is an immensely popular tradwife influencer whose perfect existence is upended when she wakes up on a farm in 1855. Of course — as is true of influencing itself — not all is as it seems in one of this year’s buzziest titles.

Julie Chan Is Dead by Liann Zhang

When Julie Chan finds her twin sister Chloe’s dead body, she assumes her identity as a lifestyle influencer. The risky ruse ultimately sends her on a girls trip with a group of fellow influencers, and while on the private island, Julie comes face to face with the shocking truth of Chloe’s death.

Made You Look by Tanya Grant

In another story following an ill-fated influencer retreat — these books make the Mormons’ trips look kind of quaint, don’t they? — a content weekend in the Catskills is thrown into disarray by a snowstorm... and murder.

Too Blessed to Stress by Alli Hoff Kosik

A posse of Christian influencers contend with their own secret shames as they uncover scandal at the highest level of their megachurch, Moving Word.

Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli

As kids of influencers come of age, we can only expect that they’ll have thoughts about entire chunks of their childhood being posted for the world to see. Here, 25-year-old Anuri fights to prevent her stepmother from posting her little sister, Noelle, the way she’d been growing up.

Everyone Is Lying to You by Jo Piazza

Tradwife influencer Bex disappears during an influencer conference — and her husband is murdered at their home ranch. To get to the bottom of the mystery, her old friend Lizzie must investigate the scandalous muck of Bex’s picture-perfect world.

The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave

Influencer, startup founder, and busy mom Maya takes a pill that promises to eliminate guilt for women who do it all, but she’s not quite prepared for how dangerously well it works.