Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 4. If you’re reading this after just finishing Benedict and Sophie’s swoony love story on Bridgerton Season 4... you might want to double-check. In a first for the show, there’s actually a post-credits scene a full minute after the main events wind down.

Each Bridgerton season has an epilogue that puts a sweet bow on its central couple — Daphne giving birth, Kate and Anthony basking in post-honeymoon bliss, the Featherington sisters doting on their new babies. But while those scenes appear after a quick fade to black, Season 4’s is the first to arrive well into the credits.

Of course, it’s worth the wait.

See #Benophie’s Wedding

Benedict and Sophie get married in the Bridgerton Season 4 post-credits scene — a delightful departure from the book, An Offer from a Gentleman, which actually ends days before the pair say “I do.”

While waiting for the bride to walk down the aisle, Benedict’s best man, Anthony (remember when Jonathan Bailey teased he’d filmed a wedding last year?), gives his brother some advice. “The wisest thing I can impart is: Never listen to me again,” he says, acknowledging the fact that he previously told Benedict to end things with Sophie. “Father would be so proud of you. I know I am.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Sophie walks down the aisle with her bestie, Alfie, while Hazel serves as her bridesmaid. She and John, the Bridgertons’ footman, share an adorable look. And in the audience, Posy holds hands with Lord Barnaby. Love is in the air!

The scene ends with a peek inside My Cottage, where a painting of an unmasked Lady in Silver hangs on the wall — signed by Benedict Bridgerton.

A Look Ahead

While all eyes are on Benedict and Sophie, the scene also includes an important conversation between the Bridgertons in the audience. Kate asks her sisters-in-law, “Whose wedding do you think we will be attending next?” And Eloise is quick to respond: “Oh, I do love a wedding. All the best people in the same place.”

Off the group’s surprised reaction, she clarifies: “As an attendee!”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

And when Penelope asks Francesca if she thinks she’ll ever marry again, the new widow is dismissive. “Me? A wedding? No, I have had my great love. One time is enough.”

It’s a winky scene — because even though neither woman appears too keen to walk down the aisle, they are indeed the subjects of the next two seasons (though the order has yet to be confirmed).