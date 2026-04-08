Did Bridgerton Just Tease A Love Triangle For Season 5?

As you make your predictions about Bridgerton Season 5 and craft your dream #Franchaela playlists — I’m listening to them all! — Netflix is teasing further details about the show’s next love story.

On April 8, the streamer revealed three new cast members who will accompany Francesca and Michaela’s journey.

Jacqueline Boatswain will play Michaela’s mom, Helen Stirling — “the very source of her bold daughter’s spirit,” reads her character description. “Like any mama, Helen seeks to guide — and occasionally push — her daughter through London's social season, with equal measures of vivaciousness and tough love.” (If When He Was Wicked is any indication, you can likely count on Helen to be one of Franchaela’s biggest shippers.)

Michaela will also be able to lean on her friend Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, played by Gemma Knight Jones. “Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society,” Netflix teases.

And beyond Michaela’s circle, another newcomer is entering the chat. Tega Alexander will play Christopher Anderson — yes, as in Lord Marcus Anderson’s son — who’s described as a “Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money.” But he seems to be more than your cookie-cutter rake, for the show adds: “Behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him.”

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But What Does It Mean?

It’s this last addition that has Bridgerton fans particularly abuzz, with several viewers theorizing that Christopher will pursue Francesca or Michaela (or both). This could create a tension-filled love triangle as the women process their feelings, and in the book, the couple does spar about each other’s romantic prospects before realizing the root of their jealousy. That is, they’re yearning for each other!

Many fans speculated that there might be another layer to Christopher’s character, suggesting that his “facade” could be that he’s not straight himself. One Redditor suggested that Christopher and Elizabeth (who don’t appear in the books) “are going to be important in establishing queer society in London that Michaela already lives in,” similar to how Season 4 focused on a new group (the working class) to inform Sophie’s character.

As a member of Lady Danbury’s extended family, Christopher could also help usher in a character who’s important to a future Bridgerton season. Gareth St. Clair is Lady Danbury’s grandson and Hyacinth’s love interest in the book It’s in His Kiss. Though the youngest Bridgerton’s love story is still a ways off, a mention of Gareth from his cousin could be a natural (and exciting) tease for what’s to come.