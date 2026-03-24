TV & Movies
Bridgerton Season 5’s Leads Are Francesca & Michaela
Production on the next installment is already underway.
On March 24, Netflix announced the start of production on Bridgerton Season 5, which will follow Francesca and Michaela’s love story.
The exciting announcement accompanies a brief, atmospheric teaser that nods to the Kilmartin family’s home in the Scottish Highlands. The gorgeous scenery — captioned with the promise, “Love begins again” — is intercut with a peak at Francesca and Michaela looking out from the estate, exchanging a sweet glance before their hands lightly graze.
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According to Netflix, Season 5 picks up two years after John Stirling’s sudden, heartbreaking death. Just as Francesca steps back into the marriage mart for “practical reasons,” Michaela returns to London — which seems to cause quite the shake-up. The synopsis concludes: “Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”
More to come...