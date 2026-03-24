On March 24, Netflix announced the start of production on Bridgerton Season 5, which will follow Francesca and Michaela’s love story.

The exciting announcement accompanies a brief, atmospheric teaser that nods to the Kilmartin family’s home in the Scottish Highlands. The gorgeous scenery — captioned with the promise, “Love begins again” — is intercut with a peak at Francesca and Michaela looking out from the estate, exchanging a sweet glance before their hands lightly graze.

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According to Netflix, Season 5 picks up two years after John Stirling’s sudden, heartbreaking death. Just as Francesca steps back into the marriage mart for “practical reasons,” Michaela returns to London — which seems to cause quite the shake-up. The synopsis concludes: “Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

More to come...