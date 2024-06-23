As Bridgerton continues to dominate Netflix’s most-watched charts, one cast member is stirring up fan discourse with his sweet post celebrating the end of the third season.

Lorn Macdonald, who plays Albion Finch, the endearing, sneezing husband of Philippa Featherington, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of adorable behind-the-scenes photos.

“Albion Finch,” Macdonald wrote. “What started off with cheese and a sneeze became a character I deeply care about. Huge thanks to everyone who made this a job I'll never forget and to all the fans showing your love for this weird little dude. It means a lot. And to my Philippa. @harriet.cains . My partner in crime. It's been real. Bless you.”

The caption caused fans to wonder if this was Macdonald’s goodbye post to the show. “wait why has it been real, u wont be around in next seasons😢?” one asked in the comments. “Wait don’t tell us this is the end for Mr. Finch?! 😭😭 we love him!!! ❤️,” another said.

Macdonald’s bumbling character quickly became a fan-favorite on the series, with some fans calling Finch their “favorite green flag.” During this season of Bridgerton, which focused on Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington, viewers got to see a deeper glimpse into the world of the Featherington family — particularly, the naive but loving relationship between Penelope’s older sister Philippa and Mr. Finch, which had some particularly beloved comedic moments between the two as they navigated sex and romance in their new marriage.

But with the chapter of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton officially closed, it’s unclear if the Featherington families will return to the screen in the next few seasons. Macdonald has not clarified if he is definitely not coming back, and Netflix has not given any more details about the fourth season. Showrunner Jess Brownell told Teen Vogue this week that some side character storylines — like the rags-to-riches Mondrich family and society mean girl Cressida Cowper — will continue into the next seasons.

“I want every sibling to have their own season, and I know that Shonda [Rhimes] wants that as well,” she said.

While there hasn’t been any announcement officially on what will happen in the fourth season, Brownell has said that it will likely take two years until the next Bridgerton sibling graces our screens again. In the meantime, fans can still get their fill of Lorn Macdonald in his other projects — catch him in the new Hulu dramedy Dinosaur or the thriller Tummy Monster, which premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival this March.