Bridgerton Fans Are Freaking Out Over Regé-Jean Page’s Harry Potter Cameo

Before starring in the horny period drama Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page had a role in a film that would have even flown under the radar of Lady Whistledown. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor made a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment comes during Bill Weasley (Domhnall Gleeson) and Fleur Delacour's (Clémence Poésy) wedding celebration scene. In it, Page stands next to Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Mrs. Weasley (Julie Walters) as Death Eaters crash the reception.

Though he's uncredited in the movie, Page's fans were still able to place him. The actor's role as Simon Basset, aka the Duke of Hastings, in Netflix's new hit series has propelled him into the pop culture zeitgeist since the show's debut in December. From executive producer Shonda Rhimes, the series follows eight siblings of the elite Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

Of course, Page's quick cameo in the Daniel Radcliffe-led film has resulted in plenty of chatter online. "THE Duke of Hastings attended Bill and Fleur's wedding," one Twitter user wrote. "The Weasleys should be honoured by Your Grace's appearance."

Ironically, Page isn't the only Bridgerton star who appeared in Harry Potter. Freddie Stroma — who plays Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) nephew, Prince Frederick — played Cormac McLaggen, a Gryffindor wizard featured in The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2. Inevitably, Page and Stroma's Harry Potter parallels have delighted fans of both series.

So what role will Page take on next? According to fans, James Bond is a possibility. Last month, the actor tweeted out a clip of the Duke of Hastings with a nod to 007 in the caption. "Shaken and stirred," he wrote. People have since speculated that the actor will replace Daniel Craig in the iconic spy film series. However, he squashed the Bond rumors during a Jan. 8 appearance on The Tonight Show. "If you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word," he said, referring to Bond. "It's like a merit badge. But I don't think it's much more than that. I'm very glad to have the badge, I'm very glad to be in the company of people who have the badge, but it's just a badge."

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.