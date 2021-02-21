Celebrity

10 Legendary Acts Who Shaped The British Drag Scene

In honour of LGBT+ History Month, get to know some of the UK's most famous drag queens and kings.

ITV/Shutterstock
By Sam Ramsden

(Princess Seraphina not pictured) | Yale Center for British Art, Paul Mellon Collection

Princess Seraphina

Princess Seraphina is considered by many to be the UK's first drag queen. Throughout the 18th century, Seraphina was a regular fixture in the gay bars of the time, called "molly houses", despite homosexuality being a criminal act in England at that time.

Culture Club/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Vesta Tilley

Music hall star Matilda Alice Powles (stage name Vesta Tilley) was one of the best-known male impersonators of the 20th century. Tilley's acclaimed act led her to international fame and her life story was depicted in the 1957 film After The Ball.

