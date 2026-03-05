Britney Spears was arrested on March 4, according to records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reports that the arrest was for driving under the influence (DUI), citing law enforcement sources.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” Spears’ manager Cade Hudson told the outlet. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Hudson added that Spears’ sons will “be spending time with her,” and that “her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

The musician was arrested by California Highway Patrol on the evening of March 4, and she was booked and released in the early morning hours of March 5. A court date is scheduled in two months, on May 4.

The arrest comes months after Entertainment Tonight reported on Spears’ “concerning night out” in the nearby area. Paparazzi footage from October 2025 seems to show her driving erratically after dinner at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks — but in apparent response to the footage, Spears wrote on Instagram: “If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me.” (As of writing, her account is not available.)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

That same month, Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline — with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James — published his memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he made bold claims about Spears’ behavior as a mother.

As he told The Hollywood Reporter, “All I really want is for her to be happy and healthy, and I want her to be around for our kids. My kids want her to be around for a long time. So I’ve sounded the alarm. It’s become a situation that I need people to start supporting my sons and their mother.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spears, of course, shared her own perspective in 2023’s The Woman in Me, where she detailed life under a 13-year conservatorship. That period in her life, she told People in an email, was characterized by “not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love.”

After a judge terminated that arrangement in 2021, Spears often turned to Instagram to share candid (if sometimes cryptic) posts about the challenges that followed — from her short-lived marriage to Sam Asghari to her relationships with her children. “Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times,” she told People in 2023.