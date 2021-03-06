After more than four years of dating, Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghar, is ready to take their relationship "to the next step," he revealed in a new interview Forbes, published on Saturday, March 6. And, yes, that could involve having babies with the pop icon, who's already a mom to sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14 (with ex-husband Kevin Federline). "I don't mind becoming a father," the 27-year-old Asghari Fitness founder said. "I want to be a young dad."

Just days before the interview was published, Us Weekly also reported that Asghari "would love to start a family with Britney." He has "always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father," according to the magazine's insider, who added that Asghari is "a natural around kids." He "sees marriage in his and Britney’s future," per the source, but wants to wait until "they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family."

Also in his Forbes interview, Asghari — who met Spears on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in October 2016 — stressed the importance of privacy, particularly as it pertains to social media. "I'm very careful when it comes to my personal life. I’m very protective of that," said the Iranian-born personal trainer, who's also pursuing an acting career. "But at the same time, I think it's very healthy what you appreciate from your personal life and what you’re proud of."

So when "an occasion or a photo or video" that he likes comes about, Asghari says he'll share it in an "authentic" way. As such, his Instagram feed includes several photos with Spears, including their recent Valentine's Day hike, as well as a beach vacation and their Christmas celebration.

The same seems to be true of Spears, who shared several social media tributes to Asghari when he celebrated his 27th birthday on March 4. "Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh," she captioned hilarious video clips of the pair separately recreating a viral "Toxic"-themed meme from inside a shower.

Regardless of where their relationship goes from here, they both seem to be enjoying their time together.