Britney Spears received some holiday cheer, as the pop star revealed that she reunited with her youngest son, 18-year-old Jayden James Federline, for Christmas.

In a new video published Dec. 25, the singer posted a montage of clips from her Christmas Day with Jayden on Instagram, sharing her overwhelming happiness for the reunion. “Best Christmas of my life,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

Spears pulls her son toward the camera in the video and kisses him on the cheek, calling him “my baby.” Jayden says “hello” and “Merry Christmas” to the audience as Spears pans away to show a festive fireplace.

The “Toxic” singer shares Jayden and 19-year old Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who moved the sons to Hawaii in 2023. Prior to their move, Federline told press that both children “decided they are not seeing her right now,” sharing that they hadn’t seen their mother in “months” and chose not to attend her wedding when she married Sam Asghari in June 2022. Spears and Asghari finalized their divorce in May after 14 months of marriage and six years as a couple.

Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spears has been under intense public scrutiny since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, with the #FreeBritney movement bringing mass support and attention to the pop star, particularly surrounding her relationships with family members. It’s been a long two years since she’s seen her own children, with her sons previously speaking to press about their estrangement. However, last month, Jayden reportedly reunited with his mother in Los Angeles and the pair have been hanging out in her home while he allegedly looks for schools in the area.

The 43-year-old singer has often talked about her journey as a parent, calling motherhood “a dream” in an interview with People last year. She has posted about her own experience as a young mother, and regularly shares cute and funny photos about parenting.