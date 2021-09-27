Celebrity
From “Stronger” to “Piece of Me,” the singer has had no problem advocating for herself.
One of the strongest themes in Britney Spears’ repertoire of hits has been her desire for independence and her contempt for the media, whose overbearing treatment of her arguably led to the conservatorship that was placed on her in 2008, as outlined in Hulu’s 2021 documentaries Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears.
—“Stronger” (2000)
From her 2000 empowerment anthem “Stronger” to her cover of Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” Spears has no problem advocating for herself and her freedom. And as shown in her defiant middle finger to tabloid culture, “Piece of Me,” she’s willing to go after the people who won’t leave her alone.