Instead of just whistling while she worked, Britney Spears performed “...Baby One More Time” like fans have never heard before. While recently “doing laundry and separating clothes” at home, the Grammy winner treated Instagram followers to a “different version” of her 1998 debut single, singing a cappella. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she captioned the July 15 Instagram videos, in part.

Putting a new spin on her hit song is something Spears “wanted for 14 years,” but while she was under a since-terminated conservatorship during that time, her team nixed the idea. It seems that the singer wanted to perform an updated “...Baby One More Time” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Carson remixed several of her chart-toppers in a tribute medley, instead. “They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing,” Spears wrote of the 2017 RDMA tribute performance, adding that the women didn’t even have to “give effort or dance.”

Explaining the motivation behind her post, the singer added, “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me,” while also insisting that she’s “not going to be a victim.” That doesn’t mean she plans to record a new “...Baby One More Time” remix anytime soon, though. “It’s too late,” she revealed, adding that her family made her “feel like nothing” during her conservatorship. “Like I said, they ruined it for me … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!”

Though Spears, whose last album was 2016’s Glory, might not be revisiting those plans specifically, she did promise fans in December 2021 that she had a new song “in the works.” At the time, a source told Variety that the pop star was “very interested in making new music.” Similarly, another insider reported to People that Spears had been “talking a lot about her career” after a judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship in November, adding that she “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album.”

Months later, another source told The Sun that Spears was working on her musical comeback. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” an industry insider told the British publication in March. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”

Also keen are Britney’s fans, who loved hearing her voice again in the Instagram video. “You need to record this version girl,” one commented. “We love hearing your voice!!” Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was another of the many people who chimed in with their support, and she encouraged Spears to re-record an album, à la Taylor Swift. “We beg of you,” the TV personality added, garnering more than 2,500 likes with her comment.