Contrary to current gossip, Ben Affleck does not Love Thy Nader. Over the weekend, Brooks Nader addressed speculation that she had been “hooking up” with the actor, after Deuxmoi shared a report on the dating rumors.

On Jan. 24, the Instagram gossip account shared an item that read, “Despite reports that Ben Affleck & Brooks Nader are ‘hooking up,’ a source tells Deuxmoi exclusively the two have ‘never met.’” The model and reality star commented on Deuxmoi’s post directly and confirmed their report by stating, “Haven’t met him in my life.”

Affleck has not acknowledged the rumors on his end. In fact, he’s kept his dating life very quiet ever since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, which was finalized in February 2025. However, the same cannot be said for Nader.

Brooks’ Dating History

After separating from her ex-husband, Billy Haire, in 2024, Nader had a public on-off relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko. While they initially denied a romance, the two showed PDA and got matching tattoos while competing on Season 33, and kept dating after she was eliminated in October 2024.

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I was newly divorced, and I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb,” Nader recalled on Watch What Happens Live in December 2025. “I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse.”

The relationship ended after Nader accused Savchenko of cheating on her in April, which played out on her show, Love Thy Nader. He denied the allegations and told Page Six that he learned of their breakup online. “The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak,” he said. “I called her today in response, but she has not replied.”

After the split, Nader was linked to rival tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, with Page Six reporting that she was seeing both at the same time during the US Open. While Nader has since declared her singledom, she didn’t deny the report, instead telling WWHL, “I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells, especially twice.”