Like all Swifties, Bruno Mars doesn’t play when it comes to Taylor Swift. On March 15, Mars took to X (formerly Twitter) to address a viral claim that he recently liked an Instagram post calling Swift “talentless,” making it clear he doesn’t feel that way.

According to Instagram gossip account Pop Faction, Mars appeared to “like” an Instagram reel that showed Swift performing on her historic Eras Tour with the caption, “Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her.” The account also claims Mars later unliked the post.

However, the original account that reportedly posted the reel, BopBase, isn’t currently active on Instagram, casting doubt on the video’s accuracy. Regardless, when a separate X account spread the viral rumor, Mars decided to clear the air, replying to the tweet directly and sending love to Swift.

“Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here,” he wrote, with a red heart emoji. In a separate reply, he encouraged his followers to “spread love on these apps!” and added a rose emoji for emphasis.

Has There Ever Been Beef?

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The singers don’t have much history together, aside from the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Swift presented Mars with a Moon Person statue when he won Best Male Video for “Locked Out of Heaven.” However, she did inadvertently start a minor feud between Mars and his Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak.

After Swift’s re-recording 1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped the charts in November 2021, beating out Silk Sonic’s album, Anderson jokingly turned on his collaborator. “Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star!” he wrote on X at the time in a since-deleted post. “Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I'm available! #ShakeItOff.”

Mars quote-tweeted his post and made it clear that he was not amused, writing, “It’s the betrayal for me.” He then hilariously photo-shopped Anderson into Swift’s original iconic 1989 cover. Sadly, it didn’t turn into a collaboration with Swift for either of them, but it’s never too late.