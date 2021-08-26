BTS Used To Work “28.5 Days” A Month & 8 More New Revelations

Celebrity
The global superstars also confessed how the pandemic “sapped our energy and killed our morale.”
Sunhye Shin
In a new Billboard cover story published on Aug. 26, RM said he wasn’t sure what BTS would be remembered for in the future. “When the dust settles and we come down from our pedestal, we’ll be able to tell,” he said. “At the moment, we’re standing in the eye of the cyclone. I don’t think we or anyone else can accurately say anything.”
The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images
Rapper Suga opened up about the challenges BTS faced after debuting in 2013. “We made our debut through such a small company, and it’s been tough from day one,” Suga said. “My dream was never huge.”