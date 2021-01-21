Cardi B Teased That She Planned A NSFW Performance For Joe Biden's Inauguration

The presidential inauguration almost required a bucket and a mop. Shortly after the "Celebrating America" special aired on Jan. 20 — featuring A-list talent including Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, and more — Cardi B joked that she had a NSFW performance of her own planned. And although it didn't come to fruition, it certainly would've been historic.

The rapper hopped on Twitter early on Jan. 21 to tease that she was going to add her own twist to the inaugural proceedings by performing "WAP," her number one collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Unfortunately, something more important got in the way. "Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment," she tweeted. "Maybe next time."

While it's bizarre to imagine Cardi and Megan chanting "certified freak, seven days a week" at Biden's swearing-in ceremony, it would have been very entertaining for everyone watching at home. Well, not everyone. In August, Republican congressional candidates James P. Bradley and DeAnna Lorraine bashed the track on Twitter, with Lorraine saying the rappers "just set the entire female gender back by 100 years," as per Rolling Stone. For the record, Lorraine's Twitter account has been suspended.

Even though performing "WAP" at the inauguration wasn't in the cards, Cardi's been politically involved in other ways. In August, before Biden was elected President, the "Money" rapper interviewed him for ELLE. She spoke to the then-presidential candidate about a variety of issues including the coronavirus pandemic, medicare, and racial injustice. "I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops too," she said. "If I kill somebody, I've got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail too. That's what I want."

In response, Biden shared his experience living through the civil rights movement in high school and explained how the rapper's generation will enact meaningful change. "The reason I'm so optimistic is because of your generation," he explained. "You're the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you're going to change things. I really mean it! I'm not trying to be nice."