This celebrity couple certainly knows how to throw a party fit for a princess. Cardi B documented her daughter Kulture’s fairytale-themed third birthday on her Instagram Story (you can still watch the videos on her Instagram highlights), sharing photos of the mother-daughter duo’s princess gowns, “unicorn” rides, and a tiered Cinderella cake. Kulture’s dad Offset also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a three-piece suit and spending the night dancing with his family.

Kulture Kiari Cephus arrived to the party in style, taking a horse-drawn carriage with her mom, both in matching pink dresses. Once there, Kulture rode a pony dressed as a unicorn. Outside guests could also stop at a small petting zoo, complete with llamas, pigs and more ponies. The party included more fun inside. Kulture was met in the balloon-clad entrance by Princess Tiana from The Princess and The Frog, who led her into an event space with more Disney princesses, including Belle and Cinderella. Guests could also find a ball pit and bowling lanes.

Cardi shared Kulture’s cake, which was a many-tiered masterpiece, with the first layer being a carriage and the top a castle. Cardi snapped other sweet family moments throughout the evening on her Instagram Story, posing or dancing with Offset and her daughter.

The Migos rapper also posted a birthday message for Kulture on July 11, writing, “My baby girl turning Big 3 omg too fast you have so much character and joy about yourself. We always have a ball and you love your daddy and daddy loves you too.”

On July 10, the “Up” rapper shared a throwback photo of Kulture when she was 1 month old on Instagram, writing: “Forever my little baby. My cancer queen.” Cardi also shared a video gifting a necklace to Kulture for her birthday, complete with the charms of Minnie Mouse, a heart, and Kulture’s first initial. She wrote, “Her daddy outdid me but I still got my baby nice.” Offset had gifted Kulture with an expensive watch.

In June, Cardi B announced that she’s expecting her second child with Offset during the 2021 BET Awards, joining her husband for a performance wearing a sparkly cut-out one-piece that showed off her baby bump. The Invasion of Privacy rapper confirmed the big life update on Instagram, sharing a picture with a plaster cast over her body and the caption: “#2! @offsetyrn.” She also shared another baby announcement photo with soon-to-be big sis Kulture touching her pregnant belly.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart .. .just like me and Henny,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her own sister, Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Cardi has been candid about parenthood in the past, describing Kulture as being a “mini-me” and “such a sweet and funny person.” The rapper also acknowledged the struggles of raising a toddler, saying, “These terrible two things, it doesn’t come in the middle. It just comes right away.” She added that her daughter would have “this look where I’ll be like, ‘You are up to no good.’”