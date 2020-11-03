Cardi B Wants You To Stay In Line (& Bring Snacks) On Election Day

Election Day is finally here, and Cardi B has some tips for voters heading to the polls. The "WAP" rapper shared an Instagram video on Nov. 3 with her "I Voted" sticker, urging her followers to go out and make their voices heard. She called the entire process "easy peasy" and cited a feeling of satisfaction for doing something so important. Yesterday, she even came through with some voting tips for her fans, which she detailed while encouraging them not to feel demoralized by long lines at polling stations.

"If you know me you know I hate waking up early, but I'm gonna wake up extremely early so I don't get caught in them lines," Cardi said. "If you do get caught in them lines, don't get discouraged [and say] 'I don’t wanna vote anymore; I'm tired of this sh*t.' No. Make sure you bring snacks [and] your phone is fully charged. Go with a friend to keep you entertained." She also recommended that voters leave their political merch at home to avoid any possible altercations. "Sh*t, wear all black," she said. "You go in there, mind ya business."

Expressing her frustrations with President Donald Trump, Cardi then called on voters to make a change. "I'm tired of this bullsh*t. I'm tired of getting upset every single time I [hear Trump] talk," she said. And for those who feel equally exhausted by the current administration, the rapper offered some Election Day inspiration: "You could make a change. I could make a change. You don't gotta be special, you don't gotta be rich, you don't gotta be famous, you don't gotta be beautiful — you just gotta be you with your one vote."

Cardi, who has emerged as an influential voice in American politics, has been vocal about her support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. She endorsed Biden during a chat about the youth vote with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in April. For Elle in August, she chatted with the presidential hopeful via Zoom about all things COVID-19, police brutality, and the presidency to mobilize voters. "I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us," Cardi told Biden. "But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don't want to be lied to — we're dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers."

Like many Americans, Cardi is hopeful for a leader with a concrete plan. "I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, 'This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours,'" the rapper added. "Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth."