Music

Carrie Underwood’s Reflection Residency Paired Nashville Twang With Las Vegas Theatrics

Alongside eye-catching sets and outfits, her inimitable vocals soared from “Before He Cheats” to “Something in the Water.”

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Reflection’ Residency Opened Las Vegas’ New Resorts World Theatre. Photo via Den...
Denise Truscello/Resorts World Theatre
By Jack Irvin

Ralph Larmann/Resorts World Theatre

Packed with hits, theatrics, and powerhouse vocals, Carrie Underwood’s new Reflection residency opened Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 2 and brought a bit of Nashville twang to Sin City.

Here are the highlights from Reflection, which I attended courtesy of Resorts World.

Denise Truscello/Resorts World Theatre

Sporting a sparkly, Elton John-esque gold look complete with a black cape and sunglasses, Underwood declared: “We like to get a little dramatic out here.” Seated on a throne constructed of automobile parts, she sang “Two Black Cadillacs,” ditching the sunglasses midway through.

Tap