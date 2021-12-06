Music
Alongside eye-catching sets and outfits, her inimitable vocals soared from “Before He Cheats” to “Something in the Water.”
Ralph Larmann/Resorts World Theatre
Packed with hits, theatrics, and powerhouse vocals, Carrie Underwood’s new Reflection residency opened Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 2 and brought a bit of Nashville twang to Sin City.
Here are the highlights from Reflection, which I attended courtesy of Resorts World.
Denise Truscello/Resorts World Theatre
Sporting a sparkly, Elton John-esque gold look complete with a black cape and sunglasses, Underwood declared: “We like to get a little dramatic out here.” Seated on a throne constructed of automobile parts, she sang “Two Black Cadillacs,” ditching the sunglasses midway through.