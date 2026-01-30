Following Catherine O’Hara’s death at 71, friends and former collaborators are remembering the comedy legend. The actor, who shared two children with her husband, Bo Welch, died on Jan. 30 after a brief illness, her team has confirmed.

Justin Trudeau

Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembered O’Hara as a “beloved Canadian icon with a rare gift for comedy and heart” in a touching post, referencing her roles in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and Second City Television (or SCTV), the Canadian sketch comedy show where O’Hara worked with Eugene Levy and John Candy — to name a few key collaborators.

“She made people laugh across generations and helped bring Canadian storytelling to the world in a way only she could,” Trudeau continued. “She made people laugh across generations and helped bring Canadian storytelling to the world in a way only she could.”

Christopher Guest

Christopher Guest — who worked with O’Hara on cult-classic mockumentary films like Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman — said he was “devastated” in a statement shared with Deadline. “We have lost one of the comic giants of our age. I send my love to her family.”

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin remembered his on-screen mom from the Home Alone films, writing on Instagram: “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

He paired his moving message with a pair of photos — one of the actors as Kevin and Kate McCallister in Home Alone, and another of them embracing at Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, who worked with O’Hara during her Emmy-nominated guest appearance on The Last of Us, remembered the late actor in an Instagram post. “Oh, genius to be near you,” he captioned a photo of the pair on set. “Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always ♥️.”

Ron Howard

Ron Howard reacted to the “shattering news” in his own X post. “What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator,” he wrote. “I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year.” Howard most recently shared the screen with O’Hara on The Studio, for which they both earned Emmy nods.

Kevin Nealon

Kevin Nealon remembered his Glenn Martin, DDS castmate on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Catherine O’Hara changed how so many of us understand comedy and humanity. From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, she created characters we’ll rewatch again and again.”

More to come...